Every goat herd, no matter how small, must have a CPHH number registered with Defra. Owners attending shows should be familiar with movement licences, have good isolation facilities on their holding and be aware of the potential need to be caprine arthritis encephalitis (CAE) accredited. Show herds tend to “move around” far more than other goats, and the risks are, therefore, higher when at a show from other goats, members of the public and other species – particularly during livestock parades. This may be due to a sense of complacency – particularly as the show herd owners know each other so well.