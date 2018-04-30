The fact the rate of infection with environmental mastitis is highest during the summer months accounts for increased bacterial counts in the bedding material. The indicator for the optimisation effort in hygiene of the resting area is the cleanliness of the teats. The objective should be for more than 90% of the animals to have only a few coarse dirt particles on the teats, which can be removed by wiping with a disposable towel or something similar. Feeding imbalances, as well as fluctuations in the dry matter intake of the animals, seem to be associated with the exacerbation of clinical S uberis mastitis.