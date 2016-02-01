With the advent of the tag and test method, which takes tissue samples from the application of an ear tag, the options for sampling have opened up. Tag and test can be carried out by the farmer, with veterinary involvement only in the testing regime and analysis of results. Tag and testing every calf born for a period of time can rule out a large population of the herd as being PIs and if any virus-positive calves are identified, their dams can be traced back and then tested. The caveat of this method is always that every calf born needs to be tested, including stillborn and aborted calves, so barren animals not calving, and importantly the bull, are never tested.