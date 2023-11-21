Farm environment

I have mentioned impacts on the farm environment. A high proportion of each ivermectin dose is excreted, still active, in dung. This has a substantial effect on insects living in dung pats on pasture for at least three weeks post-treatment. Are insects such as dung beetles important for our production? They are, since they move 500 times’ their own weight of organic material into the soil, reduce the parasite burden on pastures and improve grass yield. This is worth more than £400 million to farming as a result.