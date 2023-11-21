21 Nov
Everyone in the UK’s livestock sector will be aware of the national drive to reduce antibiotic use. This has been very successful over the past few years and we should be proud of our achievements, including the way our animal management has improved to reduce treatments.
If you don’t already, it’s perhaps time to consider responsible parasiticide (wormer) use in a similar way to antibiotics. They are very different products and, for cattle at least, less pressure exists to change our approach.
The University of Bristol is exploring the use of parasiticides on UK cattle farms. The project is asking farmers to record their monthly parasiticide usage and number of cattle treated with these products. This research will be used to predict future ecological effects and highlight potential resistance issues.
To register your interest and take part or for more project information, please visit tinyurl.com/meh3dvbe
However, we see a different picture in sheep and it may soon change for cattle. In the meantime, responsible worming gives us significant benefits through reduced costs, improved production and maintaining treatment efficacy for the future.
Whether it’s in sheep, beef or dairy animals, habitual worming carries several risks: it’s costly in time and money (both underestimated), and drives resistance. It also prevents natural immunity to parasites developing and impacts the farm environment, by reducing soil health and grass growth.
Anthelmintic resistance is widely documented in the sheep industry. The Wales Against Anthelmintic Resistance Development Report in 2015 highlighted that 98% of flocks in Wales had resistance to at least one wormer group, and one-third of farms already had resistance to white, yellow and clear products. Other studies have found similar levels of resistance up and down the UK.
Ivermectin resistance in cattle is also growing: studies in the UK and western Europe have observed decreased efficacy on up to half of farms, with 12.5% of cattle farms having confirmed resistance and some farms showing no response to ivermectins at all. Unnecessary (or poorly administered) treatment increases this.
By adulthood, ruminants generally develop their own immunity against gut worms. In an ideal world, youngstock are exposed to a trickle of worms in their first year and build natural immunity, without disease.
Cattle lungworm is a good example. Routine treatments (or use of long-acting products) in first-season grazers means youngstock do not develop immunity until a second or even third season. As a result, we can see clinical disease emerge in older animals.
Carefully managing exposure to lungworm allows far fewer treatments to be given (and less disease) in the future. Remember that vaccines, such as against lungworm, help achieve this immunity without risk of disease.
I have mentioned impacts on the farm environment. A high proportion of each ivermectin dose is excreted, still active, in dung. This has a substantial effect on insects living in dung pats on pasture for at least three weeks post-treatment. Are insects such as dung beetles important for our production? They are, since they move 500 times’ their own weight of organic material into the soil, reduce the parasite burden on pastures and improve grass yield. This is worth more than £400 million to farming as a result.
Wormers are fantastic products, and we often rely on them to prevent significant disease. So, to preserve their efficacy and our access to them, we must use them judiciously. Routine worming gives peace of mind, which is important when considering the severity of untreated disease. But sustainable parasite control plans give you the confidence to decide when to worm and will avoid infections in the first place.
Vets can advise farmers to approach parasite control to ensure long-term sustainability in six key ways.
Despite the success of parasite management plans, they should not be considered in isolation. Parasite control should always form part of herd health planning with your vet.
Taking these simple steps now will mean we preserve our access to wormers for the future, and ensure they still work.