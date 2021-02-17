The area available for lying, loafing, standing before milking, feeding and drinking at troughs can be highly relevant. Measurable and sensible parameters are readily available in the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) Mastitis Control Plan, RSPCA Welfare Standards (https://science.rspca.org.uk) and other publications, and increasingly form part of farm assurance requirements. Ventilation of dairy buildings can be readily assessed, even subjectively, by the use of smoke pellets, as sold for builders and plumbers to assess the integrity of pipelines and chimneys. On a very basic level, the smoke should disperse within a minute of cessation of burning; anything more would benefit from more detailed evaluation of airflow and ventilation space.