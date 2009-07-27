Koch’s postulates have never been fulfilled in this condition. Chlamydophila psittaci and Mycoplasma conjunctivae have both been found. The condition starts with conjunctivitis in one or both eyes. This can then progress to severe inflammation of the cornea and the sclera. The eye becomes opaque and there is often infection and pus in the anterior chamber. There is conflicting evidence in the literature as to treatment and results. Some authorities consider the condition to be self-limiting in 95 per cent of cases, so many treatments appear to be effective. I believe when there is pus in the anterior chamber, self-resolution is unlikely. Indeed, even with treatment, the eye may be lost.