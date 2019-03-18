Why measure?

Why should we measure? The primary cause of dystocia is fetal oversize (Troxel, 2011), but the second most common cause is pelvic area (think cork and the neck of a bottle). With the use of estimated breeding values (EBVs), it is possible to reduce the risk of fetal oversize by selecting bulls with good direct calving ease EBVs. The use of EBVs to reduce the risk of fetal oversize – used in conjunction with the pelvic measuring of heifers – can reduce cases of dystocia and improve overall production.