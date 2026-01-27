27 Jan 2026
Crowshall Veterinary Services director Henry Lamb looks at digital solutions – and their influence – in poultry care.
Henry Lamb, director at Crowshall Veterinary Services.
With demand for digital solutions in farming on the rise, the poultry sector is turning to tech to strengthen its response to disease.
As the threat of avian influenza (AI) shows no sign of easing, the spotlight is firmly on biosecurity. While physical, on-farm measures remain the frontline defence, digital tools are fast becoming a vital part of the armoury.
Vet Times caught up with Henry Lamb, of Crowshall Veterinary Services – a dedicated practice for poultry and game birds – to explore how digital tools are starting to influence biosecurity planning and how vets can support clients in the adoption of tech.
Q. What does digital biosecurity mean in a practical sense for poultry producers?
A. The poultry sector generates a huge amount of data, and as artificial intelligence and other data analysis tools continue to develop, we will no doubt be able to tap further into its potential for biosecurity.
Digital biosecurity tools have huge potential to ensure biosecurity is always at the forefront of farmers’ minds in a user-friendly and proactive way. They can track things like visitor and staff movements, bird movements and local disease outbreaks – likely allowing us to model risk factors for a specific farm, region or production setting.
Biosecurity has been a fundamental part of poultry husbandry for decades. Long-standing procedural and structural measures, such as foot dips, visitor restrictions and designated clean and dirty areas, are well-established on farms and continue to be vital. But where digital biosecurity adds value is in data capture, disease modelling and real-time risk visibility.
Q. What tools or data sources are most commonly used at the moment?
A. It’s early days, but we are already seeing producers engage with digital resources – for example, checking the GOV.UK notifiable disease map, which tracks current AI outbreaks.
Livetec’s Livestock Protect platform is a very good example of how digital biosecurity tools can make complex information more digestible and relevant.
The comprehensive tool combines wild bird surveillance, commercial flock data and real-time outbreak mapping in one place.
I’m interested to see how this tech continues developing, especially with AI modelling and tailored recommendations.
Q. In your view, what are the main advantages of integrating digital biosecurity into poultry flock health planning?
A. Data visibility is a big advantage for the industry. Poultry producers now have more information at their fingertips than ever before. Knowing the disease risk in an area can help shape decisions around movement, biosecurity reinforcement and, where possible, vaccination strategies.
If digital tools can be developed to flag weak spots in real time, producers could begin identifying risk patterns early and adjusting protocols.
For instance, if the use of foot dip or other procedures can be recorded and shown to be inconsistent, or if staff/visitor movements are able to be compared against disease tracking data, these insights could help prevent biosecurity breakdowns.
It’s not about replacing the fundamentals. You still need sound structures and protocols. But digital tools can help assess whether those measures are working and where gaps exist.
Q. What are the main challenges to adoption for producers?
A. I see reliable internet connectivity as the most challenging hurdle to tackle. In rural areas where I work, some areas have decent mobile coverage, but others don’t, and that really limits real-time use of digital platforms.
There’s also the question of usability. If the tech is too complex or time-consuming, it just won’t get used. Ease of access and simplicity are essential for uptake.
That said, poultry producers are generally very forward-thinking. It’s a data-driven sector, and there’s always a willingness to explore new ideas, but they have to be backed by solid science and deliver real value. Producers won’t adopt tech for the sake of it.
Q. How is your role as a vet evolving in this space?
A. The fundamentals haven’t changed; vets still play an integral role in assessing structural and procedural biosecurity on-farm and helping optimise it. But the growing availability of data gives us more to work with.
It enriches conversations with producers – particularly when discussing risk levels or deciding which biosecurity measures are most relevant for that specific farm.
Some vets are also responsible for completing official biosecurity inspections, especially during AI control zones, such as the EDO 338 form for APHA.
Digital biosecurity assessment systems can streamline that process – by including maps, photos, risk scoring and recommendations in one place – benefiting vets and producers, and driving well-informed discussions.
And yes, there’s a role for vets in helping producers interpret data – especially when it comes to understanding local disease trends and making decisions based on risk modelling.
Q. What role can digital biosecurity play in tackling persistent threats like AI?
A. AI isn’t going away. Since the 2021-2022 wave, we’ve had a consistent level of exposure in both wild birds and commercial flocks, even during summer months – which, until now, was considered unusual.
Digital tools can help us stay ahead by showing where outbreaks are happening in real time, identifying high-risk zones, and supporting emergency response plans. Tools that log visitors, for example, using QR codes, offer traceability that’s crucial in the event of an outbreak.
But we shouldn’t view biosecurity as AI-specific. There are other endemic and emerging threats we need to guard against – particularly with climate change enabling wider disease spread, including insect-borne pathogens. Digital biosecurity is an important piece of the puzzle in future-proofing our disease resilience.
Q. Finally, what advice would you give to other vets or producers looking to strengthen their approach to poultry biosecurity?
A. Don’t let biosecurity become background noise on-farm. It’s talked about so often that there’s a risk of fatigue, but it matters every day of the year.
Stay engaged, stay vigilant and make use of the resources available. Encourage producers, vets and other stakeholders to work collaboratively with all parties involved in the farm’s day-to-day operations. Everyone has a part to play.
Digital biosecurity isn’t about reinventing the wheel – it’s about using new tools to refine what we already know works. If we can do that effectively, we’ll be in a much stronger position to help producers protect bird health and farm business viability long-term.