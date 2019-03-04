One way to combat this is by implementing a gradual cessation of milking by reducing parlour visits to once daily for the five to seven days prior to drying off (Zobel et al, 2013), and feeding a lower energy diet with removal of any concentrates in the diet for two weeks prior to drying off. This reduction in milk yield is important as for every extra 5kg in milk yield above 12.5kg on the day of drying off, the odds of a cow having an intramammary infection at calving increases by 77% (Rajala-Schultz et al, 2018).