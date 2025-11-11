Tropical diseases

Although I had only been qualified six months, I had used my time wisely. I had spent five months doing two locum placements, one totally farm animal and the other a mixed practice. I had also spent three weeks at the School of Tropical Veterinary Medicine at Easter Bush. I had been showed several films of tropical virus diseases. I was confident that I would recognise FMD in sheep or cattle. I examined the animals carefully. They were a mixture of approximately 30 hair sheep and goats. I was confident that they did not have FMD. I was at a loss to know what disease they were suffering from. They were very ill, but were not suffering from diarrhoea, so I was pretty certain that they did not have peste des petits ruminants or even Nairobi sheep disease. My first guess was malignant catarrhal fever (MCF), but then I remembered the guys in Edinburgh saying in Kenya the normal host was the wildebeest whose Swahili name was gnu. I asked Michael if there were any gnu in the Taita Hills. He laughed and said: “We are nearly 6,000ft here. It is too cold for gnu. You get them in Masailand.”