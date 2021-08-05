BRIEF CV: I run The Vale Veterinary Laboratory, processing mainly milk and bedding samples, and have authored and co-authored many scientific papers and articles, and written a book, Mastitis in Cattle. I am a fellow of the RCVS, and a past-president of the World Cattle Veterinary Association and BCVA. I was awarded the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal by the BVA in 2015. I lecture widely around the world to farmers, students and vets, and am the sole tutor for the master’s mastitis module at Massey University School of Veterinary Science in New Zealand.