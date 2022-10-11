The last bulk milk BVD antigen test had been performed before all the 25 heifers in the group had calved, so an extra test was slotted in after the final heifer had calved and they were all contributing to the bulk tank. This test was negative, eliminating the possibility any of the dams were PIs (unlikely, since they should all have been Tag and Tested as neonates). All other youngstock on the farm had also been Tag and Tested, and so the author and her team were happy that no PIs were remaining on farm.