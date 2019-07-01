Helminth infections can severely compromise the efficient production of safe and affordable dairy and meat products. These parasites are very clever, and employ various molecular mechanisms to remarkably manipulate the immune defences and persist in their hosts (Maizels et al, 2018). Also, the occurrence of AR is increasing and represents a serious threat, not only to infected animals that do not respond to anthelmintic drugs, but also to food security. Adding to this challenge is the expected increase in the global food demand of 60% to 100% by 2050, when the human population is projected to reach 9.7 billion.