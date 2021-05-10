The success of oestrus synchronisation programmes relies on detection of oestrus, which is improving across the national herd, but is still only 40% within the NMR cohort. These programmes are also being used within a subset of cows already preselected as non‑cyclers for showing poor or no oestrus. Therefore, it is rarely a sound decision to use an oestrus synchronisation programme, such as a single injection, or even two injections of prostaglandins.