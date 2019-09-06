The BVDzero Congress 2019, organised by Boehringer Ingelheim as part of the BVDzero collaboration against bovine viral diarrhoea, was held in July in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan. The event featured speakers representing the four UK nations and Ireland discussing the respective approaches to tackling BVD in their jurisdictions. Scotland and Northern Ireland have mandatory BVD testing regimes and compulsory movement restrictions on virus-positive animals, but England and Wales have industry-led BVD screening programmes.