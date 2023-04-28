28 Apr
This Vet Times Extra Podcast sees Paul Imrie speaking with Andrew Biggs of The Vale Veterinary Group and Kath Aplin from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health about targeted mastitis therapy.
We’re going to talk about how mastitis treatment has changed over the years, what affects cure rates and we’ll discuss the pros and cons of a targeted mastitis therapy approach using on-farm culture.
Treating cows with mastitis is one of the most common reasons for using antibiotics on dairy farms, so it’s a highly relevant topic for any vet involved with dairy work.
Andy is a director at The Vale Veterinary Group in Tiverton, Devon. He runs The Vale Veterinary Laboratory processing mainly milk and bedding samples and has authored and co-authored many scientific papers and articles and written a book Mastitis in Cattle.
He is a fellow of the RCVS and a past-president of WCVA and BCVA and was awarded the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal from the BVA in 2015. He lectures widely around the world to farmers, students and vets and is the sole tutor for the masters mastitis module at Massey Vet School in New Zealand.
Kath is a ruminant veterinary advisor for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, providing technical support for the ruminant range of medicines in Scotland and the north of England.
Before joining Boehringer, Kath worked in cattle practice for 20 years, in Somerset, New Zealand and Cumbria.
