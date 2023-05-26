26 May
Neonatal diarrhoea is a common problem found on many cattle farms in the UK and is a major cause of economic loss for farmers, estimated to cost the UK cattle industry around £11 million annually.
Fencovis is the most recent addition to the well-established Boehringer Ingelheim cattle vaccine range. It is licensed to prevent calf scour caused by bovine rotavirus and Escherichia coli K99, to reduce the incidence and severity of scour caused by bovine coronavirus, and to reduce faecal shedding in scour caused by bovine rotavirus and bovine coronavirus.
Fencovis combines killed antigen with an oil-free adjuvant to deliver optimal safety and efficacy. It comes as a ready-to-use injection available in 1, 5 and 25 dose packs.
In this podcast, veterinary surgeon Ali Haggerty, who has recently completed a Research Masters into the failure of passive transfer and colostrum quality in dairy calves, and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health ruminant vet advisor Becca Cavill explore some of the preventative steps around colostrum management that would be useful to discuss with clients to help reduce the risk of disease, in particular scour, in calves.
Ali is a vet based in south-west Scotland with a special interest in calf health. After completing her research Masters in colostrum quality and FPT in Scottish dairy calves she now balances her time between clinical work, consultancy and research.
Becca graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2003 and spent 18 years in clinical farm practice before becoming ruminant veterinary advisor for the south of the UK at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in 2021.
