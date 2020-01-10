10 Jan
With additional consumer emphasis on animal welfare in the food chain, livestock vets need to be continually engaging with farmers on improving calf health matters.
In this episode, Katie Fitzgerald discusses ways vets can motivate farmers on youngstock health issues.
Katie Fitzgerald graduated from the University of Nottingham in 2012 and joined a farm practice in North Yorkshire, working with a range of dairy, beef and sheep clients.
She then spent a year working at a Lancashire practice before returning to Nottingham as a resident. Katie is a director of LLM Farm Vets in Derbyshire and continues with her research into dairy cattle housing.
She also sits on the BCVA board, consulting on Government policies.
She was a speaker at London Vet Show in the BVA farm stream, with a session on “Engaging with farmers to improve calf health.
Within this podcast, she mentions resources made available by, among others, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), including the Calf to Calving programme.