The disparity in the perception of pain among the on-farm mobility team – which includes vets, vet technicians, hoof trimmers and farmers – was also discussed, with research demonstrating that farmers consistently scored pain lower than vets, and usually lower than foot trimmers and vet technicians4. It is, therefore, advisable to spend time with the whole mobility team to help identify any disparity in mobility scoring and offer training, as appropriate, to try to ensure consistency.