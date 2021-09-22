Panel 1. Liver biopsy procedure (Aitken, 2015) Make sure the animals are well fed prior to the procedure to ensure a full rumen, as this will ensure the liver is sitting within easy reach of the biopsy needle.

Small cores can be obtained using Tru-Cut (two samples will usually suffice) or using a reusable instrument with an internal diameter of approximately 2mm to 3mm.

The appropriate site for taking a liver biopsy sample (non-ultrasound guided) is on the right-hand side of the cow and in the second to last intercostal space (11th space), approximately a handspan down from the horizontal level of the transverse processes of the vertebrae. This site can also be identified by drawing an imaginary line from the right tuber coxae to the ipsilateral elbow, and where this intersects with the second to last intercostal space.

Surgical preparation of the site (shaving and aseptic preparation) should take place prior to performing the biopsy, with local anaesthetic infused under the skin and into the intercostal muscles. The target site should be towards the caudal part of the space due to the major blood vessels that pass close to the caudal borders of the ribs.

Making the stab incision through the skin, it is useful to pull the skin caudally at the time of the stab incision.

Following the stab incision, the needle is then inserted and advanced with two distinct pressure points/layers to be penetrated – the intercostal muscles and the muscular diaphragm. Once through the diaphragm, the trocar can be removed, and the needle directed towards the contralateral elbow and advanced gently with a rotating motion along the axis of the needle, to allow it to cut through the liver tissue, which will have a distinct “gritty” feel to it.

Slight suction should then be applied using a 10ml syringe (approximately 2ml to 3ml negative pressure) as the needle is withdrawn to retain the sample within the needle.

Once the needle has been withdrawn, the sample can then be expressed on to a clean/sterile gauze swab, allowing any excess blood to drain away before being placed into a small, sealable container and appropriately labelled. If histopathology is required then fixative should also be added at this time.

A minimum of 1g being required for analysis, which equates to around a 4cm core biopsy sample when using a large bore biopsy needle.

The skin incision is left open and sprayed with a suitable topical product for wounds, and as long as the animal sampled is adequately up to date with clostridial vaccinations then prophylactic antibiotics are not indicated. If clostridial vaccinations are not up to date then a single therapeutic dose of penicillin should be administered following the procedure

Forage and diet analyses provide useful supporting data if representative samples of all feeds can be obtained, and it is essential to consider all of the animals’ intakes, as well as any other supplements provided. Actual chemical analyses need to be performed, and should include those elements with important interactions (for example, molybdenum, sulphur and iron). Determining the mineral concentration of the diet does not tell you what the mineral status of the animal is because we are not able to determine bioavailability of the minerals in the diet easily, and in most circumstances, we are unable to quantify exactly the amount the animal is consuming. However, it is an important part of being able to manage trace element status.