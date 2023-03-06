Discussions are already happening as to what measures may be introduced in phase six of the scheme. It may be that stricter movement restrictions are introduced, such as those already in place on BVD-positive farms, which prevent cattle from moving on to the holding and off. These additional measures may force non-engaging farms to push BVD testing up their priority lists; undiagnosed BVD could, therefore, be present in this small number of non-engaging herds.