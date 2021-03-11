11 Mar
Despite attempts to encourage better record keeping, often vets are asked to make treatment recommendations without recent bacteriology information and good data on clinical case incidence rates or cure rates.
Dr Piepers recommends using what limited data you have (eg herd cell count data) to create a treatment plan that is reliable in the majority of situations. Then build on this with improved record keeping and sampling.
The result? A more bespoke treatment plan capable of delivering improved mastitis management.
Click here for Dr Piepers’ flow chart for an initial treatment plan and here for a more data-dependent treatment plan.
For a straightforward and well-thought-out discussion on the factors that influence success and developing treatment protocols, view the webinar at the Boehringer Academy.
