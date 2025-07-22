Calves that do not receive enough high-quality colostrum within the critical first six hours of life are at risk of failure of passive transfer (FPT), which increases the risk of disease and is associated with poor growth, and reduced lifetime productivity (Lombard et al, 2020; Boccardo et al, 2021; Lopez and Heinrichs, 2022). Traditionally, FPT has been defined as serum IgG concentrations below 10mg/ml between one and seven days of age (Lopez and Heinrichs, 2022). However, later recommendations suggest aiming higher: calves with more than 25mg/ml IgG in serum are more likely to achieve optimal health and performance outcomes (Lombard et al, 2020; Bragg et al, 2023).