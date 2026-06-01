Importantly, this can cause wider ripples through the dog’s choices and emotional responses in other areas of life, predisposing them to developing other behaviour problems. Dogs showing separation-related behaviours have been found to display a more “pessimistic” cognitive bias, a judgement pattern associated with a more negative underlying affective state. This can make individuals lean towards perceiving other stimuli as worrying or concerning, which has been shown to improve with treatment for separation anxiety4,5.