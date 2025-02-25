25 February 2025
It’s been an exciting journey to the 10-year anniversary for our Milprazon range of dog and cat-wormers and we’re celebrating.
Launched in 2015, Milprazon (milbemycin oxime/praziquantel) is now a well-established POM-V dog and cat-worming solution in the UK. The range has been supporting vet practices and their pet owner clients with compact tablet formats that facilitate easier administration for both prevention and treatment worming regimes.
In 2022 Krka further upgraded the range to the highly palatable Milprazon CHEWABLE. This remains the only wormer in its category with proven palatability for dogs based on EMA Testing Guidelines that are referenced in the SmPC. In a study¹, more than 85% of dogs ate the tablet “voluntarily”, with 75% taking it unprompted from their food bowl.
The range uses natural pig liver flavouring to provide a high level of palatability with a reduced prevalence of allergy concerns compared to more common meat derivatives such as chicken. To find out more about the Milprazon CHEWABLE range click here.
In addition, to support the renewed focus on the use of a more risk-based approach for prescribing parasiticides for companion animals, Krka have designed a guide to help practices navigate this topic in an informed and effective way. Learn more here.