Key points

The risk of TBDs is multifaceted and requires monitoring and more research to mitigate potential impacts.

Epidemiological investigations are required to study other potentially emerging tick-borne pathogens that could pose future threats to public health.

Vigilance, proper tick identification and proactive management of tick bites and TBDs, particularly in the context of global travel and potential exposure to exotic tick species is essential.

Raise awareness among travellers about tick bites and diseases transmitted by ticks (TBDs).

Accurate diagnosis is the first step in the effective management of TBDs.

Awareness among health practitioners is crucial for timely recognition, proper treatment, and management of TBDs.

