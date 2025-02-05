Underlying conditions

Second, the assessor will consider any pain related to pre-existing conditions. For example, the patient may have osteoarthritis or dental disease, as well as the primary condition. Pain is personal and is categorised into different types. There is a tendency to blanket term pain and treat with little thought to the type of pain being experienced. This is where education on multi-modal analgesia is important, to ensure that different stages of the pain pathway are being targeted. The pain pie considers acute versus chronic pain and neuropathic, inflammatory or nociceptive pain.