No licensed product exists for T callipaeda prevention in cats and dogs, but if the parasite becomes endemic in the UK, with high transmission rates in endemic foci, then macrocyclic lactones may be used off licence for prevention. This will be especially likely if zoonotic cases start to climb. Diagnosis can be achieved by visualisation of the worms on the conjunctiva of the eye. Sedation may be required to fully visualise the worms. Treatment is a combination of eye flushing, physical removal of worms and treatment with a licensed macrocyclic lactone (imidacloprid/moxidectin spot-on treatment or two milbemycin oxime oral treatments given two weeks apart). The APHA, in collaboration with ESCCAP UK and Ireland, is offering free-of-charge morphological identification of suspected cases of T callipaeda, D repens and Linguatula serrata seen in veterinary practices in England and Wales (bit.ly/3M3oNkb).