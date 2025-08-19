In an online survey of 557 pet owners, more than one-quarter of respondents thought the cardinal signs of weight loss, increased thirst, loss of appetite, hindleg stiffness, obesity, reduced exercise and halitosis were not important enough to warrant a trip to their vets, and 15 per cent did not consider haematuria important enough, either (Davies, unpublished Provet survey). This highlights the need to educate our clients about what to look out for as their pet ages. The author prefers to give written as well as verbal advice, and these days practices are increasingly using websites and social media to communicate with their clients – this allows for regular ongoing communication and feedback for monitoring progress.