A dorsal midline incision was performed. The multifidus musculature was elevated with the use of the periosteal elevator. This exposure allowed sufficient elevation of the tendinous epaxial muscle attachments to help to visualise the lateral aspect of the spinous process, lamina, facet joint up to the level of accessory process. A right-sided L4 to L5 hemilaminectomy and durotomy was performed. The hemilaminectomy was performed using a surgical bur and Lempert rongeurs. The spinal nerve was identified and retracted with a blunt spinal hook, and the mass was debulked. The mass was submitted for histopathology.