Presence of haematuria accompanied by proteinuria (high amount of protein in urine) might be related to glomerulopathies. Any bleeding in the lower tract will induce proteinuria, but the severity of protein loss in renal diseases can be greater and should be differentiated by examination of the urine sedi ment. When pyuria is also found (presence of active inflammatory cells in urine sediment) it is related to infection or inflammation in the upper or lower urinary tract. It is important to mention that urine specific gravity needs to be determined by refractometer and it can change depending on the hydration status of the patient and the clinical pathology. Presence of white blood cells, red blood cells and crystals will be confirmed by sediment analysis.