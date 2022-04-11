Chronic pain needs to be controlled with a wide range of multimodal analgesia, which will be prescribed by the veterinary surgeon. However, that is only one aspect of the care of the pet. We need to be talking to owners about environmental aspects (steps, stairs, ramps, mobility); diet; nutritional supplements; being at the correct body condition score; and aids to help with mobility. The list is endless, but owners need guidance on this; they want to see someone to help them with this.