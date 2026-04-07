Surgical tips to locate source of haemorrhage and provide haemostasis

The celiotomy incision should be extensive, from xiphoid to pubis.

Employ aids such as clamps or assistants to facilitate visualisation.

Use suction machines to clear free fluid/haemorrhage.

Work systematically to check all areas for site of haemorrhage.

Pack areas that are not under immediate inspection with appropriately sized radiopaque swabs.

Check previous sites of surgery – particularly caudal to the kidneys and the cervical stump after neutering surgeries.

Where haemostasis cannot be achieved, such as where specialist level surgical skills are required, (for instance, where a liver lobectomy is necessary for definitive haemostasis), then the abdomen should be packed with radiopaque laparotomy swabs, sutured closed to ensure a water tight seal before recovery and urgent transport to a suitable referral centre. The packing and sealing is to increase intra-abdominal pressure around haemorrhaging blood vessels, to reduce blood flow and encourage clot formation.