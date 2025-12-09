Double acts

Definite highlights were the mostly unscripted double acts of Paulo Steagall with Ana Nemec, Kris Gommeren and Holger Volk, where the knowledge and practical skills of one of the world foremost anaesthetists and co-author of the WSAVA Pain Management Guidelines was pitched against the practical experiences and personal preferences of opinion leaders in veterinary dentistry, emergency and critical care, and neurology, based on practical case scenarios. It included the, at times, lively involvement of the audience in the fully packed conference rooms.