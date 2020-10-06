Blood tests

A number of changes on routine blood tests may guide us on the presence of a secondary cause. For example, neutrophilia with left shift or neutropenia may alert us to the possibility of a septic focus such as peritonitis. The lack of a stress leukemoid pattern (particularly a lack of suppressed lymphocytes) may alert the clinician to possible hypoadrenocorticism. Hypoglycaemia may be found in both of these conditions.