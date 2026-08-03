Step 3: present the diagnostic option

“Alternatively, we could do ultrasound imaging today. This would let us look inside Bailey’s abdomen and check for things like foreign objects, blockages, or inflammation in the pancreas. It gives us more information now, which some owners prefer because it provides reassurance that we haven’t missed something. It does cost more upfront, but if something is found, early diagnosis can actually save money in the long run by preventing complications.”