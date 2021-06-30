Where possible, antiemetics and prokinetics should be used to reduce nausea and encourage independent feeding. When this approach is not successful, naso-oesophageal or nasogastric tubes are a cost-effective approach to providing nutrition. Nasogastric tubes have an advantage in patients that have a buildup of gastric fluid contributing to discomfort or nausea as this fluid can be drained regularly (Eirmann and Michel, 2009).