Ureteral obstruction is increasingly recognised as a significant cause of AKI in cats, affecting up to 35 per cent in a referral population of cats2. Some cases of AKI can be superimposed on pre-existing chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is termed “acute or chronic”. This is important to recognise clinically as cats experiencing an acute or chronic episode should be staged using the AKI grading system and not the one established for CKD. Furthermore, it may alter the management recommendation for the patient.