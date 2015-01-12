Furosemide would be the primary drug of choice to promote diuresis. It is important to remember the site of action of furosemide is the thick ascending loop of Henle and, therefore, if GFR is absent, furosemide will not reach the site of action to elicit an effect. Furosemide induces diuresis and natriuresis, but the increased urine flow does not have any effect on increasing GFR. Furosemide inhibits the sodium-potassium-chloride pump in the luminal cell membrane of the loop of Henle, which decreases transcellular sodium transport. Basal NaK-ATPase activity is, therefore, no longer necessary, which may reduce medullary oxygen requirement and protect against further renal injury. An increase in urine output should be seen between 20 and 60 minutes after IV administration of furosemide although, as discussed above, furosemide may not be effective. The diuretic effects of furosemide may also be beneficial in some patients in preventing fluid volume overload. Clinical studies evaluating the use of furosemide in cats with AKI are lacking. Furosemide, dopamine and fluid therapy in combination was found to increase urine output more significantly in healthy, awake cats compared to fluid therapy and mannitol, but did not alter GFR4.