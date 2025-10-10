Protecting staff and owners

Clients and staff should be educated on zoonotic risk, especially as dogs are capable of shedding bacteria before clinical signs appear. Strict barrier nursing protocols are essential to protect veterinary staff and pet owners when dealing with potential cases of leptospirosis. Even when caring for recovering pets, owners should be encouraged to wear gloves and disinfect surfaces to help reduce any risk of transmission to humans, where leptospirosis is known as Weil’s disease.