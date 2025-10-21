The bottom line is that AUS does not allow for the 100% confirmation or exclusion of CAP. Studies have suggested sensitivity of 70% to 88% for ultrasonographic changes, sometimes dependent on the criteria used21,40,42,43,49. Suggested criteria are identification of at least two highly suggestive changes: pancreatomegaly, pancreatic hypoechogenicity, pancreatic heterogenous echogenicity, hyperechoic mesentery (potentially the most commonly reported at 82% to 83%) and peripancreatic free fluid16,20,36,49,50. Potentially suggestive, but less important, signs are corrugated adjacent duodenum/colon, pancreatic cysts/abscesses, venous thrombosis, biliary/pancreatic duct dilation, thickening of the gastric/duodenal wall and signs of ileus36. Strong evidence exists that AUS findings change over time and may lag behind disease progression, as cPLI activity appears to increase first36,39. In two studies, at time of admission 12 out of 38 (32%) and 24 out of 37 (65%) dogs had at least two highly suggestive signs of CAP, but a further 12 out of 38 and 10 out of 37 (who mostly had no changes at all on admission) developed these after two to three days, for a total sensitivity of 68% to 92%36,39. Therefore, for dogs where CAP diagnosis is not clear but still suspected, repeating AUS after two to three days may be of significant aid (Figure 2).