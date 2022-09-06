Anecdotally, carbonated drinks have been used; however, consider that these products will be flushed into the oesophagus/stomach. Prevent obstruction by ensuring food is liquid consistency and liquidised well, the tube is flushed before and after feeding, and medications are well-crushed and dissolved prior to administration. Stoma site infections (Figure 6) can be managed with increased frequency of dressing change and cleaning with antiseptic solutions, and in more severe cases, systemic antibiotics and debridement in the case of abscess. The tube may need to be removed.