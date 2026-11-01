A wound fails to heal despite standard wound management techniques being used.

Infection reoccurs after treatment.

Granulation tissue is poor.

If these indicators are present, RVNs can identify these and can use this information in discussions with the veterinary team with regards to the best course of action to take, as well as using it for an audit retrospectively – assessing when a biofilm could have been present, effective/non-effective protocols and use this information to inform future wound management approaches in the future. Manuka honey has long been used for its use in promoting a moist healing environment and reducing inflammation, but often has mixed findings in research. Honey aids the healing of infected wounds (Vogt et al, 2021), as well as improving tissue perfusion and reducing oedema, but is inconclusive when it comes to the healing speed (Repellin et al, 2021).