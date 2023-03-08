Interventional management of hepatic neoplasia

Whenever possible, resection of liver masses should be pursued because the outcomes with surgery are excellent. Many liver masses are considered “massive”, and resection of one or multiple liver lobes allows for successful control of disease. However, a subset of liver masses occurs in challenging locations (for example, surrounding major vasculature), and surgical removal may represent significant challenges or be associated with increased morbidity. In these situations, embolisation or chemo-embolisation can be considered if an adequate arterial blood supply to the mass is present.