Sally Coggins BVSc(Hons I), MANZCVS (Feline Medicine)

Sally Coggins graduated with first-class honours from The University of Sydney in 2007. After two years in small animal practice in Canberra, she commenced work in feline-only practice at The Cat Clinic in Prahran (Melbourne) in 2010, where she remained for 10 years, become a partner and director in this busy practice and seeing a high volume of both first opinion and referral cases. She attained her membership qualification in feline medicine with the Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists in 2012, and went on to become an examiner in 2016, 2017, and 2018.