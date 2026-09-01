Dirofilaria repens. This parasite is closely related to D immitis, with adult worms living in skin nodules and subcutaneous tissues rather than the cardiovascular system. The mosquito vectors for D repens are already endemic in the UK, and D repens appears to have less stringent temperature requirements for development than D immitis. This means that it is more likely to establish in the UK (Morgan, 2016). Definitive hosts are carnivores including dogs and cats. Humans can also be infected through being exposed to mosquito bites. Infection can be subclinical or lead to dermatitis and skin nodules. Less commonly, adult worms migrate to the eyes of the host, where they may be visible and cause ocular signs. Prevalence of dirofilariosis in cats tends to be only one-tenth of that in dogs and typically occurs in areas of high canine infection rates. Its distribution across Europe is widespread. Moxidectin/imidacloprid spot-on preparations are licensed preventive treatments and should be considered when dogs are travelling to endemic countries where D immitis is not present and a routine macrocyclic lactone preventive would not ordinarily be used.