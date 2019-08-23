23 Aug
Part one of this series looked at how to perform an abdominal focused assessment with sonography for trauma (AFAST) – this week looks at how to interpret abdominal fluid scores (AFS) in a clinical setting.
To recap – the score is out of a possible 4, with each site allocated a 0 or 1 based on the presence of fluid.
It has been shown the ASF correlates well with markers of injury, such as lactate and alanine transaminase (ALT) – in that the higher the score, the higher the lactate and ALT values.
Also the higher the AFS, the more likely the requirement for a blood transfusion. Patients with an AFS of 1 or 2 are unlikely to develop an anaemia, while patients with an AFS of 3 or 4 are very likely to develop an anaemia and require a blood transfusion.
This is not the case in cats as, likely due to their lower blood volume, they often die before they reach an AFS of 3 or 4.
If, during surgery, efforts are made to remove as much of the lavage fluid and blood as possible, AFAST can be performed to get post-surgical baseline.
If the AFS goes from 0 of 1 then monitor. If the AFS progresses to a 3 or 4, consider repeat surgery as it either means a large bleed or major gut breakdown.
Always assess fluid cytology to assist in decision-making – for example, look for bacteria. Remember, the abdominal fluid glucose is not accurate post-surgery, so a drop in abdominal fluid glucose is not specific for gut breakdown.
Medical management with fluids and blood transfusions is generally indicated first, regardless of the AFS.
Possibly consider low end-point resuscitation variables, to not dislodge clots. Otherwise, if the AFS keeps rising, surgical intervention may be indicated.
If any free fluid is found associated with a skin wound, it most likely means a foreign body has penetrated into the abdomen. Therefore, exploratory surgery is indicated.