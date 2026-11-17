17 November 2026
Susan McKeon CCAB, clinical animal behaviour manager at Dogs Trust, explains how veterinary teams can connect clients with accessible and affordable behaviour support.
Since the pandemic, increased demand for help with canine behaviour and rising requests to surrender dogs have placed pressure on owners and rehoming organisations. These challenges have coincided with the cost-of-living crisis, leaving some households struggling to afford the help they need.
Veterinary professionals are often the first people owners turn to when their dog’s behaviour becomes concerning. The vet team’s role is essential, particularly in identifying pain or other medical factors which may be influencing the dog’s behaviour. Yet exploring complex concerns takes time, alongside the many other demands of clinical practice.
“We recognise how much veterinary teams are already managing,” says Susan McKeon. “We want to provide clinical animal behaviour support that vets can refer to with confidence, safe in the knowledge that the support will be appropriate and affordable.”
The Behaviour Support Line is the gateway to Dogs Trust Behaviour Services and is the first step for dog owners. The phone-based service offers free, personalised advice from trained behaviour experts who listen, provide guidance and help identify suitable next steps.
If phone advice is not enough, the Behaviour Support Line team can signpost owners to practical training or specialist behaviour support.
Depending on their needs, owners may be signposted to a one-to-one training session with a behaviour coach, which provides practical support to build skills and confidence. For dogs who struggle on walks, the Reactive Dog Package combines individual support with a small group course to help reactive dogs and their owners handle tricky situations.
For dogs with more complex behaviour issues, Dogs Trust provides a Specialist Behaviour Package. Working alongside referring vets, the team of qualified clinical animal behaviourists (CAB) provide in-depth support for clients and their dogs.
The package is conducted under veterinary referral and combines a two-hour online consultation with a tailored written behaviour modification (BMP). This is followed by a practical behaviour coach session to help owners put the plan into practice. The CAB team members are degree qualified and hold, or are working towards, CCAB or ABTC CAB accreditation.
“Owners also need help putting the BMP into action” Susan explains. “The Behaviour Coach session lets them work through techniques and build confidence.”
Luna’s reactions to strangers were making daily life increasingly difficult. With a new baby, walks felt impossible, and having family or friends visit was becoming impossible. The family feared they might have to give Luna up.
Her owner recalls: “It was breaking our hearts at the thought of surrendering Luna, but we truly believed it was best for her and ourselves. We called the Behaviour Support Line as our last hope.”
That call opened the door to further help. The Behaviour Support Line offered initial advice and suggested that Luna would benefit from more in-depth behaviour support from a clinical animal behaviourist.
The Dogs Trust behaviourist helped them understand why Luna was struggling, and provided them with a practical behaviour and training plan.
The goals were small and achievable, fitting around the family’s busy life. As they put the guidance into practice, their day-to-day life gradually changed. Luna started to play more comfortably with the family’s other dog and walks became easier.
“We felt whole again as a family,” her owner says.
Affordability is central to the service. Alongside initial free advice from the Behaviour Support Line, Dogs Trust offers a 50% discount for eligible low-income households and an 85% discount for eligible owners receiving means-tested benefits. The team can explain the criteria and help owners explore available support.
“We want owners to reach out before they feel they have exhausted every option,” says Susan. “By working alongside their veterinary team, we can help them understand their dog’s needs and take manageable steps forward.”
If a client is unsure whether their behaviour concern is serious enough, encourage them to call the Behaviour Support Line. They do not have to wait for a crisis; help and support is just a click or call away.
Susan McKeon CCAB, is clinical animal behaviour manager at Dogs Trust.