As older cats are less able to digest protein they require sufficient or even extra protein. The protein requirement of cats with chronic kidney disease and healthy controls appears to be approximately 20% of the calories (Kirk and Hickman, 2000) and may be higher in geriatric cats. Highly digestible protein of good biologic value, or even hydrolysed protein diets, may benefit older cats, although studies using hydrolysed diets for geriatric cats have not been studied. The protein digestibility of dogs does not appear to decrease similar to that of cats, although it has not been researched in very old dogs. Similarly, the fat digestibility of old cats decreased, with more than 30 per cent of older cats having reduced fat digestibility (Patil and Cupp, 2010).