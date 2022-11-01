1 Nov
Carpenter JL, Andelman NC, Moore FM and King NW Jr (1988). Idiopathic cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy of greyhounds, Veterinary Pathology 25(6): 401-407.
Cowan LA, Hertzke DM, Fenwick BW and Andreasen CB (1997). Clinical and clinicopathologic abnormalities in greyhounds with cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy: 18 cases (1992-1994), Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association 210(6): 789-793.
Fenwick BW and Cowan LA (1998). Canine model of hemolytic-uremic syndrome. In: Kaper JB and O’Brien AD (eds), Escherichia coli 0157:H7 and Other Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli Strains, ASM Press, Washington, DC: 268-277.
Hendricks A (2000). Akute ulzerative dermatitis bei einem greyhound, Proceedings of the 46th Annual Congress of the Small Animal Veterinary Association, Dusseldorf, Germany: 62-63.
Holm LP, Hawkins I, Robin C, Newton RJ, Jepson R, Stanzani G, McMahon LA, Pesavento P, Carr T, Cogan T, Couto CG, Cianciolo R and Walker DJ (2015). Cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy as a cause of acute kidney injury in dogs in the UK, Veterinary Record 176(15): 384.
Jepson RE, Cardwell JM, Cortellini S, Holm L, Stevens K and Walker D (2019). Cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy: what do we know so far?, Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice 49(4): 745-762.
Ross L (2011). Acute kidney injury in dogs and cats, Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice 41(1): 1-14.
Rotermund A, Peters M, Hewicker-Tratwein M and Nolte I (2002). Cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy in a great dane resembling ‘Alabama rot’ of greyhounds, Veterinary Record 151(17): 510-512.
Skulberg R, Cortellini S, Chan DL, Stanzani G and Jepson RE (2018). Description of the use of plasma exchange in dogs with cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy, Frontiers in Veterinary Science 5: 161.
Stevens KB, Jepson R, Holm LP, Walker DJ and Cardwell JM (2018). Spatiotemporal patterns and agroecological risk factors for cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (Alabama rot) in dogs in the UK, Veterinary Record 183(16): 502.
Stevens KB, O’Neill D, Jepson R, Holm LP, Walker DJ and Cardwell JM (2018). Signalment risk factors for cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (Alabama rot) in dogs in the UK, Veterinary Record 183(14): 448.
Walker JJA, Holm LP, Sarmiento ÓG, Caianiello R, Cortellini S and Walker DJ (2021). Clinicopathological features of cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy in 178 dogs, Veterinary Record 189(4): e72.